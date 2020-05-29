GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club has decided to continue its annual grants program this year with changes caused by the COVID-19 restrictions.
The club is now seeking applications for grants from local organizations and agencies.
Club President Mary Lawthers explained that Geneva Rotary annually awards grants up to $1,000 for deserving projects in the Geneva community, but some grant amounts may be lower this year because the club’s annual fund-raising Service Above Self dinner had to be canceled.
“We realize that people need help now more than ever and we are doing our best to help in this time of need,” said Lawthers.
Rotarians raise money for grants through various community projects, including the Rotary Service Above Self Dinner, the Rotary Golf Tournament and the Rotary Santa Train Express.
Since 2007, the club has made grants totaling almost $200,000 for programs, events and activities of local organizations.
The grant application guidelines are available on the Geneva Rotary website, www.genevarotaryclub.org. The procedure for applying to grants@genevarotaryclub.org and the evaluation criteria are explained.
The deadline for applications is June 15. Late applications will not be considered. Decisions will be announced after July 13.
Questions about grant applications can be addressed to (315) 789-7716 or to secretary@GenevaRotaryClub.org.
Geneva Rotary usually meets at noon on Wednesdays at Belhurst. Meetings are temporarily postponed.