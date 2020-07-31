GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club awarded a $1,000 grant to the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning to purchase a “saddle spinner” for its proposed new playground.
The Center, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has discarded outdated and unsafe playground equipment and has been raising funds to install a new, developmentally appropriate playground.
It is important for children to have outdoor physical activity every day. They need age appropriate equipment to strengthen all their muscles and foster imaginative social play. The “saddle spinner,” designed for children who are 18 months to 3 years, will be a key component of the new playground.
Helen Kelley, director of development for Finger Lakes Health Foundation, points out, “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our community’s children — limited contact with friends and little opportunity to engage in organized sports programs. Now, more than ever, they need a safe and engaging playground to enjoy.”
Kelley adds, “Similarly, the pandemic has hit the Geneva Rotary Club with a loss of revenue due to the cancellation of many of [its] fundraising activities and events. We are so grateful for the Rotary’s continued support, especially in light of these economic challenges.”
To support the campaign, mail a check made out to Finger Lakes Health Foundation to 196 North St., Geneva, NY 14456 (indicate in the memo “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground”). Or, donate online at flhealth.org/make-a-donation/make-a-donation-form and designate to “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground.”