GENEVA — One of the commanding officers from The Salvation Army of Geneva has been selected to provide Spanish translation services during the Salvation Army’s Medical Mission Trip to Honduras.
Captain Nydia Martinez is spending seven days in San Pedro Sula to help provide locals with physical, social and spiritual support.
“I am truly blessed to have received three luggage full of donations to bring with me,” said Martinez. “The community has been gracious with their gifts of toothpaste, toothbrushes and band-aids.”
Martinez provides translation services to Spanish-speaking individuals and families in Geneva and is often found helping to guide them through the process of obtaining affordable housing and other services.
The Salvation Army of Geneva is at 41 North St.
For more information, contact Captains Luis and Nydia Martínez at (315) 789-1055 or visit www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyGeneva/.