GENEVA — The Geneva Theatre Guild is accepting proposals for its 2023-24 season. The deadline for all submissions is June 16.
To submit, fill out the proposal form at genevatheatreguild.org. Click on Audition/Direct. Under Direct, the Proposal Form is at the bottom of the box. Directors should include a resume, a one-page budget, a copy of the script (or a detailed synopsis of the show if the script is not available), a statement describing the vision for the production, a list of any creative elements that may be required, and a list of staff members who already have agreed to work on the production if it’s selected. The GTG board reserves the right to finalize the budget and will assist in finding staff members if necessary.
Proposed productions for the autumn and winter of 2023 (September to December) must meet the following criteria:
• A small play or musical with a cast of no more than six actors.
• Low technical requirements
Proposed productions for the winter and spring of 2024 (January-June) must meet the following criteria:
• A small play or musical with a reasonably small cast.
• Play or musical should be one that will appeal to actors and audience.
Proposed productions for the summer of 2024 (July-August) must meet the following criteria:
• The production must be a popular musical.
• The musical must have a total cast of 20 or fewer actors and should not require a large pit band or crew.
Innovative proposals will also be accepted and considered based on the available times during the year. The GTG is interested in fostering actors of all ages, races, ethnicities, genders and orientations.
All proposals will be accepted and considered. Determination is based on guidelines and when the play can be performed. Geneva Theater Guild welcomes submissions regardless of age, ethnicity, gender, race or orientation.