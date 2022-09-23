GENEVA — With the city budget now under review by City Council, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan will host a town hall-style meeting for residents of her ward from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the second-floor conference room of City Hall.
The building is handicapped accessible when entered through the elevator on the building’s east side, off the parking lot.
Regan says that while she expects the budget to take center stage in discussion, if those in attendance would like to raise other concerns, she is open to those topics as well.
Contact Regan at jregan@geneva.ny.us.