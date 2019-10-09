GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA will offer a free diabetes prevention program starting on Monday Oct. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m.
This year-long program consists of one-hour classes held in a small group setting.
The YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program helps adults at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes reduce their risk by taking steps that will improve their overall health and well-being. The goals set by the program will be to reduce body weight by 5-7 percent and to increase physical activity to 150 minutes per week. The participants will learn strategies for healthy eating, ways to increase physical activity and to lose weight.
One out of three American adults has prediabetes. You may have prediabetes and be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if you:
• Are 45 years of age or older
• Are overweight
• Have a family history of Type 2 diabetes
• Ever had gestational diabetes or given birth to a baby more than 9 lbs.
• Are physically active less than three times per week
For more information on how to sign up, contact Laura Snook at the Geneva Family YMCA at (315) 789-1616, or email her at tori_13820@yahoo.com.