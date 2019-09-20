GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA will start its third Thrive to Survive cancer recovery fitness program, which will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Sept. 23 to Dec. 12.
There are spots still available.
This free class focuses on helping to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle by gaining physical strength and endurance. Participants will be introduced to strength training, aerobic and flexibility training at a gradual pace with our trained and certified Cancer Recovery Specialists.
Participants along with nine other survivors will focus on building strength, increasing flexibility and endurance while improving energy levels and self-esteem. Along with the physical benefits, the program also provides a supportive community where participants can connect during treatment and beyond.
To participate or for more information on the Cancer Recovery Fitness Program, contact Laura Snook at the Geneva Family YMCA at (315) 789-1616 or stop in at 399 William St.