GENEVA — Historic Geneva will be holding behind-the-scenes tours of the Geneva History Museum with Archivist Becky Chapin.
Built in 1829, the museum building at 543 S. Main St. housed multiple families over the decades before becoming the home of Historic Geneva in 1960. Participants will see how the former residential spaces have been adapted to store artifacts, house archives and function as office and public spaces.
The tour runs at 11 a.m. on the first Saturdays of the next three months: Sept. 4, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6. The cost is a suggested donation of $5 per person.
Please be advised that there are stairs to climb and some confined spaces in the tour. Because of these constraints, space is limited and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call (315) 789-5151.
The Geneva History Museum is owned and operated by Historic Geneva, formerly the Geneva Historical Society. Historic Geneva tells the stories of Geneva, New York at the Geneva History Museum, Rose Hill Mansion and Johnston House, and online at historicgeneva.org.