GENEVA — The Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a Paint and Sip party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Geneva Country Club, 4147 West Lake Road.
Tickets are $40 which includes, snacks, a glass of wine, art supplies and an apron. The session will be led by Christine Hann-Laros of the Art Farm.
Register at theartfarmgallery.com/events/benefit-for-geneva-general-hospital-auxiliary/. Registration is limited to 30 guests.
Proceeds will be donated by the Auxiliary to Finger Lakes Health Foundation to support programs and services at Geneva General Hospital and the Living Centers at Geneva.