GENEVA — Alumni of the Geneva High School Class of 1969 will mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation Sept. 19 to 22.
Themed “Reunited and it feels so good” the semi-centennial event will begin Thursday, Sept. 19 late afternoon to early evening with a picnic at Seneca Lake State Park. On Friday, Sept. 20 midmorning, there is a golf event at Silver Creek, followed by a meet-and-greet cocktail hour with the DeSales Class of 1969 at the Ramada Inn in the early evening. On Saturday, Sept. 21, the group takes a canal ride starting at Stivers Seneca Marine, following the canal through the Waterloo lock and back. That evening, dinner, dancing, drawings (including a Geneva High quilt created by Estelle Gillotte Hall and books written by Steve Antennucci and Rick Hart) and a short program will take place at the Geneva Country Club. A few former GHS teachers will be at this event. On Sunday, a farewell brunch will be held at the Cobblestone.
Back on Tuesday, June 24, 1969 as reported by Everett Jennings in THE GENEVA TIMES, 240 seniors earned diplomas in the 79th commencement ceremony of Geneva High School which was held in Geneva Theater (now Smith Opera House). The article was titled “Geneva High graduates largest class in history” and included a photo of Phil Jackson receiving his diploma from Samuel M. Passalacqua, board of education president, as Robert Paradiso, then vice principal of Geneva High, watched.
The class’s 50th reunion is estimated to draw over 100 alumni nationally and internationally. To find out more about the reunion and other class activities, go to the class’s blog at https://ghs69.wordpress.com/. Reservations can still be made by contacting Reunion Committee representative Cindy Lont at cmlont@gmail.com.
