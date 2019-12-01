GENEVA — Abe Porschet received his Eagle Scout badge in ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 15 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Porschet, son of Christine and Jonathan Porschet of Geneva, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 4 and a former patrol leader, quartermaster and librarian there. For his Eagle Scout service project, he organized and directed a group that constructed a practice backboard for the tennis courts at Geneva High School.
At GHS, he has been a member of the chess team, tennis, and swimming and diving teams, and the Math League team. He joined Troop 4 in June of 2014.
Brian Nardone, Patrick Nardone and Michael Tierney lighted the candles that marked Abe’s progress during the Trail to Eagle Scout ceremony.
Scoutmaster Rich Nardone read letters of congratulations from the Seneca Waterways Council, based in Rochester; and the National Council in Texas. Abe’s Eagle Scout medal displayed a Bronze Palm and a Gold Palm, respectively signifying five and 10 merit badges earned beyond the 21 required for Eagle Scout.
It was noted that Porschet’s father, Jonathan Porschet, earned Eagle Scout in June 1991, as a member of Boy Scout Troop 53 in Canandaigua.
Jay Freer, a family friend and long-time Scouter, delivered the invocation; Abe’s paternal grandfather, Doug Porschet, offered the benediction. Abe Porschet presented an Eagle Scout Mentor pin to Scoutmaster Nardone.
Porschet is the 141st Scout to earn Eagle Scout in Troop 4, chartered to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva since 1917.