GENEVA — Geneva High School recently presented awards and scholarships to students.
Seniors receiving awards included:
Alejandra Agosto-Perez: The Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award, the Linda Mason Memorial Scholarship and the Hispanic Leadership Award.
Victor Alvarez: The Hildrith Hill Neighborhood Association Scholarship.
Beka Bekauri: The American Legion/General Logan’s Order and the Ann and Bud Dorn Memorial Scholarship.
Natalie Berg-Pappert: The Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the Josh Callaghan Memorial Scholarship, the GHS Faculty Award, the Mark George Memorial Scholarship and the 2019 Scholastic Art Award.
Darby Bleakley: The PEO Scholarship.
Thierry Brutus: The Theodore Smith Scholarship.
Katie Buddle: The Rodney D. Littlejohn Positive Attitude Award, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Award, the Scott LaFaro Memorial Scholarship and the PEO Scholarship.
Kayla Buddle: The Sully Acquilano Memorial Scholarship.
Audra Burrall: The Mildred B. Freeman Award, the Scholarship for Academic Excellence, the GHS Faculty Award, the James H. Rice Memorial Scholarship and the Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship.
Olivia Candidori: The Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award, the Geneva Lodge Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Academic Award, the Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship, the GTA Mike Cooper Memorial Award and the FLACE Harriet M. Goodsell Memorial Scholarship.
Shanice Coleman: The Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award.
Yaliza Colombani: The Nester Hose Co. Richard Burgess Memorial Award and the Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship.
Toni Cunningham: The Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award.
Lucas Cupelli: The Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship.
Lauren DeVaney: The American Legion Auxiliary Award, the John F. Fabrizio Memorial Music Scholarship, the Martin Luther King Jr. Award, the Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award and the FLCU Gene McFadden Scholarship.
Kate Equinozzi: The Sully Pitifer Family Award, the Scholarship for Academic Excellence and the Judge David Cohen Award.
Alexander Estevez-Vargas: The Louis F. Santilli Memorial Skilled Workmans Scholarship and the Geneva Housing Authority Scholarship Award.
Clint Evans: The Elizabeth J. Amidon Memorial Award.
Jeffrey FitzGerald: The James M. Uvanni III Memorial Scholarship.
Kyle FitzGerald: The state Attorney General Triple C Award and the Scholarship for Academic Excellence.
Cecilia Foe: The Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship.
Ianjose Fonollosa-Beltran: The Marcia and William Travis Scholarship and the Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award.
Daniel Gallagher: The Nicholas J. Aquilano Legacy Scholarship.
Kimberly Gonzalez: The Mary E. Luckern Memorial Scholarship.
Tatiana Harrison: The Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award.
Sara Hetherington: The Hildreth Hill Neighborhood Association Scholarship.
Connor Hibbard: The Sully Pitifer Family Award.
Akim Hudson: The C. Willard Rice Speech Award and the Martin Luther King Jr. Award.
MaDajia Johnson: The Knights of Columbus Award/BOCES Student.
Maxwell Joll: The Laura Flynn Memorial Award.
Fadly Kafrawi: The William Rago Memorial Scholarship.
Megan Kerr: The 2019 Scholastic Art Award, the Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship, the William J. Arruda Memorial Scholarship and the Dale Duchesne Memorial Scholarship.
Electra Laird: The Marcia & William Travis Scholarship and the Raymond D. Gage Memorial Scholarship.
Nakira Lofton: The VFW 1st Lieutenant John B. Moore Award.
Georgedaliz Lopez-Guevara: The Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award.
Alex Martinez: The Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship.
Zoe Mattice: The Diane M. Crisanti Memorial Scholarship.
Julia McCormack: The Nancy and Larry Russell Memorial Scholarship.
Samuel Miller: The Jim Hennessy Memorial Scholarship.
McKenzie Moore: The Martin Luther King Jr. Award.
Khadija Moorer: The Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship, the Martin Luther King Jr. Award, the GTA Laura Flynn Memorial Award, the Aeneas McDonald PBA Scholarship, the Edward and Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Award and the Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship.
Patrick Nardone: The NYS Comptroller Achievement Award, the Nester Hose Co. Douglas Cobb Memorial Award, the Mona E. & Frank G. Talomie Sr. Memorial Scholarship and the Norman J. and Anna B. Gould Scholarship.
Juliana Parrotta: The Nester Hose Co. Robert Kerr Memorial Award and the Geneva Theatre Guild Brenton and Eleanor Stearns Theatre Arts Scholarship.
Vannessa Paskas: The 2019 Scholastic Art Award.
Reid Patchett: The American Legion/Lincoln’s Address, the C.T. Lynch Memorial Scholarship and the Bruce R. Teague Memorial Scholarship.
Angelina Perry: The Marsha Houser Memorial Scholarship, the Geneva Teachers Association Memorial Award, Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship Alternate, the Sybil Amico Scholarship Award and the state Grand Lodge Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America Scholarship.
Michael Petronio: The Geneva Lodge Order Sons & Daughters of Italy Academic Award.
Madison Phillips: The 2019 Scholastic Art Award.
Rose Pilet: The Theodore Smith Scholarship.
Cassidy Prejean: The Scholarship for Academic Excellence and the GHS Faculty Award.
Samuel Puma: The NYS Comptroller Achievement Award, the Knights of Columbus Christian Community Service Award and the C.T. Lynch Memorial Scholarship.
Dante Reid: The Nester Hose Co. Michael Atseff Memorial Award and the Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award.
Aliscia Richardson: The Anne Acree Memorial Scholarship, the Martin Luther King Jr. Award, the Marsha Houser Memorial Scholarship, the Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship, the GTA Denise Breedlove Memorial Award, the Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award, the Edward & Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Award, the Ark Lodge Dr. John Stelter Memorial Scholarship, the African American Men’s Association Life Skills Scholarship and the Roger L. Williams Memorial Scholarship.
Jacob Sabatini: The VFW Corporal Steven B. Riccione Award.
Ryann Shultz: The C. Willard Rice Speech Prizes and the Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self.
Jacob Singleton: The Barb Sollenne D’Amico Memorial Award and the Geneva Rotary Club Annual Honor Award for Service Above Self.
Winnie Tang: The American Chemical Society Award, the GTA Karen Lucas Memorial Award, the Aeneas McDonald PBA Scholarship and the Ark Lodge Dr. John Stelter Memorial Scholarship.
Nathaniel Trowbridge: The Mona E. & Frank G. Talomie, Sr. Memorial Scholarship, the FLCU Laurie Monahan Scholarship and the Royal Arch Mason Scholarship.
India Tyler: The Martin Luther King Jr. Award, the Molly Lydenberg Scholarship Award, the Edward & Coretha Jenkins Scholarship Award, the African American Men’s Association Life Skills Scholarship and the FLACE Harriet M. Goodsell Memorial Scholarship.
Sarah VanDeMortel: The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Award, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship and the Class of ’62 Memorial Scholarship.
Ashley Velez-Ramos: The Martin Luther King Jr. Award, the GTA Mark George Memorial Award and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation Award and the FLACE Harriet M. Goodsell Memorial Scholarship.
Brandon Wayne: The Lynn Broderick Memorial Award and the Laura Flynn Memorial Award.
Matthew Weatherford: The Laura Flynn Memorial Award.
Dakota Wilson: The Michael Cooper Memorial Scholarship.
Jada Winfield: The GTA Ivan Johnson Memorial Award and the Geneva Teachers Association Scholarship.
Morgan Wright: The American Legion Auxiliary Award and the Geneva Woman’s Club Award.
Sara Wright: The Geneva Center of Concern Scholarship, the GTA Bill Arruda Memorial Award and the Hydrant Hose Company Firefighters Scholarship.
Underclassmen receiving awards included:
Parker Bossard: Boys’ State delegate.
Penn Burrall: The Wellesley College Book Award.
Nicholas Caster: The American Chemical Society Award.
Joel DeVries: The George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Dugan Doeblin: The Clarkson Achievement Award.
Katherine Ergil: The RIT Computing Medal & Scholarship Program.
Lily Feinberg: The American Citizenship Award.
Ryan Fishback: The American Mathematics Competition, the Bausch and Lomb Award and the Dartmouth College Book Award.
Collin FitzGerald: The Clarkson School Scholars Award.
Hailey Fulton: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Suhaily Garcia: The American Citizenship Award.
Rudolph Gentile-Rondon: Boys’ State delegate.
Anna Humiston: The Clarkson Leadership Award.
Jenna Kafrawi: The American Chemical Society Award.
Nicholas King: The Elmira College Key Award, the state Attorney General Triple C Award and the Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award.
Lucas Koczent: Boys’ State delegate and the Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Luke Lawson: The American Chemical Society Award.
Madison Martinez: The American Chemical Society Award and the Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award.
Veronica Matuszak: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Emily McFadden: The American Mathematics Competition.
John Mittiga: The American Chemical Society Award.
Zay’Oni Moore: The Ontario County Youth Bureau Recognition Award.
Danielle O’Brien: The American Chemical Society Award.
Olivia Ramirez: The Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award and the Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Alexander Rokow: The Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology.
En-Ya Shen: The American Chemical Society Award and the American Mathematics Competition.
Ro-Ann Shen: The American Mathematics Competition and the RIT Innovation & Creativity Award Program.
Ashley Sheppard: The Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award.
Joseph Soscia: The Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
Laila Taylor: The Elmira College Key Award.
Rye Weber: The American Mathematics Competition and the RPI Award.
Deklan Woznick: The American Citizenship Award.
Sally Young: The American Mathematics Competition.