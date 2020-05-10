To be a mother is to give origin or rise to; to care for, or protect another; to teach; act maternally toward.
This special person may have given you life, embraced you along life’s journey as a mother figure or served as a role model. For each person asked to define their mother, the response would be special for “mothers” affect us in different ways. I was blessed to have a caring, super dedicated, loving mother long enough for her to know and enjoy the life I gave to three of her many grandchildren. Having died more than a decade ago, I miss her and think of her often. Life goes on and I’m strengthened by her everlasting gifts. Such a mom is irreplaceable although seen in the face of another.
There have been many “mothers” who’ve come through the doors at Light Hill. Some have been very engaging, others quiet and contemplative, yet all touch us in a special way. They may have little time left here on earth, less independence or control over the decisions that lie ahead yet they are still providing some of life’s most important lessons. Part of a mother’s role is to teach, to inspire. Lessons are learned every day at Light Hill by those who bring life to our mission.
Light Hill is a compassionate comfort care home supporting the terminally ill.
Our caring home affirms life, hope and meaning for all who enter: our guests approaching the final stages of life, their families, visitors, staff and volunteers.
Gifts to Light Hill / Canandaigua Comfort Care Home in memory or in honor of a special mother will ensure the home’s mission to care for many more “mothers” (and “fathers) in years to come.
Donations can be mailed, payable to Light Hill, 5160 Parrish St. Ext., Canandaigua, NY 14424 or through PayPal at www.lighthill home.org.