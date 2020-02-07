SENECA FALLS — There’s still time for girls in grades K-12 to join Girl Scouts during the 2019-20 member year.
Learn more about Girl Scouts at a Me & My BFF Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at the GSNYPENN Seneca Falls Service Center, 12 N. Park St.
Current Girl Scouts in grades K-5 are invited to bring a non-registered friend to GSNYPENN’s newly opened Seneca Falls Service Center to learn more about Girl Scouts and enjoy a dance party, SWAPs and snacks. This is not a drop-off event, adults must stay. Adults will learn more about how they can get involved with Girl Scouting as volunteers.
Staff from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council are hosting this fun, free and informative registration event for girls and adults interested in learning more about the preeminent leadership development organization for girls.
Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available.
Attendees must RSVP to Community Recruitment Manager Lisa Kaminski at (315) 698-9400 ext. 2318 or lkaminski@gsnypenn.org. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join.
To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. Or, contact GSNYPENN Customer Care at 1.855.213.8555 or info@gsnypenn.org.