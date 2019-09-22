Council staff, service units and troops from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council will host free information events for girls and adults interested in learning more about Girl Scouts.
Girl Scouts serves girls in kindergarten to grade 12.
Annual membership is $25; financial assistance is available.
To register, visit gsnypenn.org/join.
For details, call (855) 213-8555 or email info@gsnypenn.org.
Information sessions will be from 6 to 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted, at the following sites:
• Sept. 24 at Frank Knight Elementary School, Seneca Falls.
• Sept. 25 at the Palmyra library, Palmyra.
• Sept. 26 at the Lyons library, Lyons, and Cady Stanton Elementary School, Seneca Falls.
• From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Dundee Central School, Dundee.
• Oct. 2 at Red Jacket Elementary School, Shortsville.
• From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Canandaigua Elementary School, Canandaigua.
• Oct. 3 at Red Jacket Elementary School, Shortsville, and Middlesex Primary School, Rushville.
• Oct. 4 at Seneca Falls Library, Seneca Falls.
• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Shops at Ithaca Mall, Ithaca.
• Oct. 10 at Skoi-Yase Primary School, Waterloo.