WATERLOO — The Taylor Brown Auxiliary’s 23rd annual golf tournament held at the Seneca Falls Country Club raised $5555.83 to benefit the residents of Huntington Living Center.
First place went to the team of Nick Durnin, Nick Durnin Jr., Jeremy Liesenring and Frank Minier Jr. The last-place team was Debbie Lockett, Kathy Tubbs, Barb Kapps and Judy Salotti.
Major sponsors for the event were Auto Specialist, KPH Healthcare Services Inc., and Seneca Meadows Inc. Toshiba Business Solutions sponsored the hole-in-one contest.
New Taylor Brown Auxiliary members are always welcome. Membership dues of $5 helps the Auxiliary fund its projects while supporting the residents of Huntington Living Center.
For more information on how to become a member, call Debbie Lockett at the Huntington Living Center at (315) 787-4949.
