CANANDAIGUA — Cobblestone Arts Center raised more than $13,000 at its third annual golf tournament fundraiser recently held at the Centerpoint Country Club.
There were 38 foursomes participating.
Sponsors included W.B. Mason, CMAC, Vision Auto and Corby’s Collision. Others supporting the event included Jack Stover of Simco, and Kim and David Lincoln.
The money raised will help sustain the dayhab program at Cobblestone Arts Center. This expanding program provides visual arts, music, dance and theatre to adults with developmental disabilities.
For more information, call (585) 398-0220 or visit www.cobblestoneartscenter.com.
