The 23rd annual “Keep Your Heart Up to Par” golf tournament raised $15,522 to benefit the Geneva General Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation program scholarship fund.
The 2019 scramble-format golf tournament was played Aug. 5 at Seneca Falls Country Club. Net revenue from the event provides funds for financial assistance to Phase II cardiac rehabilitation participants, who are unable to meet the full cost of co-payments not covered by insurance, and equipment for the program.
Supporters included Michael Lynch of Lynch Furniture in Auburn, which donated a Lazy Boy recliner, won by Norm Deal.
Tournament winners included
Men’s Team — Dana Allen, Dave Brust, Mark Cleveland and Jim Steuer
Women’s Team — Maxine Martins, Diana Pannucci, Lu Snyder and Terry Vatter.
Mixed Team — Dr. Paul Bleakley, Jr., Dr. James Mark, David Pratt and Susan Ryan
Long drive contest — Kim Dwyer and Maxine Martins for the women and Kenny McClenahan and Jim Steuer for the men.
Cardiac Rehabilitation programs provide individualized and personalized treatment plans for patients, including education, evaluation and instruction on physical activity, nutrition, stress management, and other health related areas.
The program is designed to assist in the recovery of patients who have had a heart attack, angina, coronary artery angioplasty or stents, open heart surgery such as coronary bypass or value surgery, heart failure and heart transplantation.
Geneva General Hospital’s Cardiac Rehab program has offered more than 30 years of service to the community and was one of the first in New York State to be certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) in 1998. Both the Geneva General and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital cardiac rehab programs are certified and recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular rehabilitation.
For more information, visit www.flhealth.org/cardiology or call (315) 787-4596 or (315) 531-2596.