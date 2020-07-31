SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank raised $5,656.40 through the 41st annual American Cancer Society Golf Tournament last month at the Seneca Falls Country Club.
“While we had to make some adjustments due to COVID-19, we were able to successfully raise funds to continue to support the fight against cancer,” noted Menzo Case, president & CEO of Generations Bank.
“We cannot thank Generations Bank enough for 41 years of their incredible support to the American Cancer Society. The money raised over the past four decades through their annual golf tournament has funded life-saving research and patient services in our local communities. Our sponsors are truly helping fulfill the ACS’s mission of saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer,” said Chris Falzarano, senior manager, community development for the American Cancer Society.
Next year’s tournament will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Sponsors included BonaDent, Generations Agency, Mittiga Construction, Select Eurocars, Spectrum Reach, ALS/Junell Corp, Jolly Masonry, Herb & Becky Holden, Barrett Marine, Beardsley Sales, DA’s Liquors, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, Susan Souhan, The Macaluso’s, Seneca Security Service, Pheobe’s K9 Resort and Wilson Press.