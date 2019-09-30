SENECA FALLS — Since its inaugural event in 1986, the Francis “Ben” Bonafiglia – Happiness House Golf Tournament has raised over $930,000 in support of adults and children with disabilities and disadvantages.
The annual tournament held earlier this summer at Seneca Falls Country Club raised money for Ability Partners Foundation in support of the programs and services at CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation.
Twenty-two teams participated in the six-person scramble with 132 total golfers in attendance. Over 47 raffle prizes were given out and each golfer received two complimentary gifts.
This event was chaired by Tony Fulgieri, from Edward Jones. BonaDent Dental Laboratories and the Bonafiglia family were underwriters for the tournament, with Sam and Tom Vasile as the Founding and Major sponsors.Elite sponsor was Massa Construction Inc.
Tournament sponsors included: Bill Cram Chevrolet, The Bonadio Group, Edward Jones-Brent Ascroft, Lamar Advertising, Lecesse Construction Services, Lyons National Bank, Nationwide Retirement Solutions-Daniel Cavaretta, OneGroup and Relph Benefit Advisors. Eagle sponsors included Capstone IT, David E. Miller and family of Reston, Virginia, Jennie & Chuck Ryan, Seneca Meadows Inc. and SWBR Architects.
Birdie sponsors were Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Generations Bank, LeChase Construction – Bill & Rhonda Goodrich and Dr. and Mrs. Philipp Wirth.
Par sponsors included Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Elderlee, Inc. Fairport Family Dental, Ferrara Lumber, Fred and Debbie Schwecke, Vance Metal Fabricators, and Xylem Inc.
Putt sponsors included Autism Learning Partners, Barrett Marine Inc., Chapman House Bed & Breakfast, Corporate Care, D.A.’s Liquors Inc., Anthony Ferrara, James & Julie Gocker, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, LLP, SMS Auxiliary, Bill & Kathy Suffredini Vernal and Wilson Press.
Advertising sponsors included MRB Group and Turri-Dundon.