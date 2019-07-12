VICTOR — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes, a local not-for-profit providing services and programs that empower people to overcome barriers to independence, has opened a store at 34 Eastview Mall (next to Ethan Allen).
The new Eastview Mall store and donation center is double the size of the previous Victor location and offers a larger area for cars to get in and out of the donation area.
It’s open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Visit www.goodwillfingerlakes.org.
