COVERT — The Interlaken Grange 160, Route 96, will host a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 in the parking lot behind the Covert Baptist Church.
The public is invited to take unserviceable American flags for proper disposal. If unable to attend, you may drop off flags at the Covert Town Clerk’s office, the Interlaken village office or on the porch of the grange hall.
Before Memorial Day, Interlaken Grange members placed 350+ flags on veterans’ graves at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken. After Veterans Day, these flags have been scheduled for removal at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Flags no longer fit to be displayed must be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
The Interlaken Fire Department will be standing by on site with its rescue pumper.
For more information, contact Phil Stannard, secretary, at (607) 532-4627.