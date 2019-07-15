OVID — The Ford Memorial Library has received a $1,300 youth summer programming grant from Seneca Meadows.
Enhanced activities will include weekly stories, space-themed hands-on activities and projects for youth, ages 5-plus, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays in July. On July 17 and 24, Claire Fox, Ithaca Free Science Workshop, will provide hands-on experiments; on July 31 library staff will host a space-themed wrap-up party.
Activities for youth ages 10-plus will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25. Lily Foust will lead art projects related with space. There will be snacks, art and a chance to hang-out.
Registration is appreciated for the YA Summer Reading Program.
For more information, contact@ovidlibrary.org or (607) 869-3031.
