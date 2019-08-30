Care Net recently received a grant from the Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association that will cover the cost of rent at its new Dundee office for three months.
Care Net is a not-for-profit agency which exists to help women and families who may be facing an unplanned pregnancy, pregnancy or parenting related concerns, or relationship needs. The services offered include free pregnancy tests, pregnancy options information, referral for a free limited ultrasound, community referrals, pregnancy and parenting classes, life skills classes, relationship help and support, as well as material aid.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 31 Main St., Dundee; 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday at 162 Main St., Penn Yan.
For more information, call (315) 536-7333, email pycarenet@hotmail.com or visit www.carenetpy.com.