AUBURN — South Central Regional Library Council has awarded a $4,500 technology and digitization grant to the Seymour Public Library District and the Cayuga Museum of History and Art for their project, Voices of Cayuga County.
Voices of Cayuga County will collect and make accessible oral histories documenting groups underrepresented in the historical record of Cayuga County. These groups include, but are not limited to, African American, Latinx, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities. The oral histories will be made freely available to everyone in the New York Heritage Digital Collections (nyheritage.org).
Through this project, the two institutions intend to create a culture of story-sharing in Auburn and an accessible database of local oral histories that accurately represent the community’s diversity and how that diversity has impacted Auburn’s history. By coordinating this project around increasing representation and focusing on individual stories as history, the hope is that the community will become more directly engaged with their personal connection to and their role in history.
The oral history collection will begin in earnest in the summer of 2020, and the Seymour Library and Cayuga Museum are now actively searching for qualified interns to pursue this project. Applicants must submit all required materials to Dori Gottschalk-Fielding by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. More information about the internship can be found at cayugamuseum.org/voices-of-cayuga-county-oral-history-program-summer-intern/.
The Council’s Technology and Digitization Grants are funded as part of the Regional Bibliographic Data Bases and Interlibrary Resources Sharing Program. The South Central Regional Library Council is one of nine library councils comprising the Empire State Library Network. As a multi-type library consortium, the Council reaches over 500 libraries in its service area.
For more information about the Council, visit www.scrlc.org.