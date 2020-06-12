PENN YAN — The Yates Community Endowment’s Yates Emergency Relief Fund awarded $3,000 to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Homestead to purchase much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
These facilities, as part of Finger Lakes Health, are committed to the health and safety of staff, patients and residents. The virility and magnitude of the global spread of the coronavirus led to unprecedented supply chain shortages and price gouging. In addition, the extreme safety measures mandated to combat and reduce the spread of the virus, as well as the protocols required to resume elective outpatient surgeries, and other medical procedures and services has presented significant challenges to securing and maintaining the necessary inventory of PPE.
“We are so grateful for the support of The Yates Emergency Relief Fund,” says Helen Kelley, director of development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. She added, “The community has shown, once again, how quickly they mobilize to take on challenges facing local nonprofits. This grant will go a long way to help address the urgent need to protect our front line health care staff, patients and residents, at a time when those we serve are relying on us the most.”