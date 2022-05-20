GENEVA — The Geneva City Green Committee will sponsor its third Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Nurseries Amanda’s Garden, Butterfly Effect and White Oak Nursery, all specialists in plants and pollinators native to the Finger Lakes, will be on hand with product and informational materials on landscaping that promotes our regional biodiversity and produces beautiful gardens.
Geneva Reads, which is exploring “Nature’s Best Hope” by David Tallamy in its summer/fall discussions, will also have a display booth.
The Lake Friendly Yard Program, Cornell’s Integrated Pest Management and the Geneva City Green Committee will be represented too.
Individuals interested in the Adopt-a-Bed program for city garden space care can sign up at this event as well.
The Native Plant Sale event will be held rain or shine, with tables moving inside the Welcome Center in the case of inclement weather.