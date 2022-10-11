NAPLES — The Naples Library Board of Trustees and staff will host a groundbreaking for the library’s new Accessibility and Expansion Project at 4 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 13) at the library’s rear entrance on Harwood Lane.
The public is welcome. Guests may arrive as early as 3:30 p.m.
Parking is limited, so people are asked to use the municipal parking lot behind the Morgan Hose Building on Mill Street and not adjacent businesses’ lots. Enter through the front door of the library and you will be directed to the Harwood Lane entrance.
Thanks in part to substantial funding from a State Aid for Library Construction Grant, this $1.3 million project will transform the community library into a space with increased accessibility for all patrons and visitors, and will also include much needed upgrades.
For more, call the library at 585-374-2757 or go to napleslibrarydirector@owwl.org.