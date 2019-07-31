AUBURN – The Cayuga Community College Alumni Association will host its annual motorcoach trip to Gettysburg, Pa., Sept. 27 to 29.
The trip will begin at the Cayuga Community College Campus and be guided by professor John Lamphere.
The trip costs $340 per person and includes a tour booklet, round-trip transportation, battlefield tours, two nights’ hotel accommodations and admission to the Gettysburg Museum.
For details, contact the Alumni Association at (315) 294-8524 or vkent@cayuga-cc.edu.
