There is a trend in today’s world for neighbors and others to believe they have the right to dictate what neighbors can do on their own property.
Imagine wanting to convert your garden shed into a Man Cave or She Shed and having your neighbors come to town board meetings opposing your decision. You might think this sounds farfetched, but it is not any different than many real-life scenarios happening locally.
In today’s world most farmers are just trying to stay afloat. When the cost of production is less than most commodities are paying on the open market, it is hard for farmers to hold onto their farms. Many are resorting to off-farm jobs while trying to hold on to a farm that requires 12 to16 hours a day, seven days a week for a good part of the year. Many are even using the off-farm income to stay afloat while still paying their employees.
They are desperately trying to find ways to hold on to the farm. Their greatest fear is losing the land so they will not have the farm for future generations. They need to be able to leverage their private property rights and explore what they can do to hang onto their property whether it be logging, solar or wind farms, or even agritourism on farm events.
They should not be impeded by those who do not own the land and are not facing their struggles. While some of their choices might not be liked by others, if those choices allow them to keep the farm in their family for future generations, that’s a decision they must make.
Please recognize farmers are not cashing in or trying to ruin your neighborhood. They are trying to provide for their families while producing the food your family enjoys. Please support them as they weigh their options and make these difficult decisions.
Thank you for your understanding and compassion.