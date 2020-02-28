WATERLOO — Want to learn how to shoot an arrow like Robin Hood? Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County 4-H Youth Development will offer a 4-H Shooting Sports Archery program from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, March 1 to 22 at the Buckskin Bowmen Archery Club on Routes 5&20.
This program is available to youth ages 9 and up. The program fee is $5 for current Seneca County 4-H members and $20 for non-members (which includes a one-year 4-H membership).
Registration is required; information can be found at senecacountycce.org. If you do not have access to the internet, call the office at (315) 539-9251.
Along with its Air Rifle program, the upcoming Archery program will feature brand new equipment that was funded through a National Rifle Association Foundation grant.
For more information or with any questions, contact Nate Kennedy, 4-H Youth Development Educator at nk623@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251.