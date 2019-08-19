PENN YAN — The 2019 Yates County Fair took place in July at the Yates County Fairgrounds.
Yates County 4-H youth exhibited rabbits, poultry, horses, dairy and beef cattle, dogs, goats, and pets. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County volunteers assisted throughout the week.
In the 4-H animal science barns, 28 youth exhibitors showcased a total of 143 4-H animals.
PET SHOW
Grand Champion Pet: Greyson Hathway
Reserve Champion Pet: Avery Zeigler
Rabbit Show
Master Showman: Brennan Dailey
Reserve Master Showman: Laura Bagley
Best of Breed Holland Lop: Brenna Hathway
Best Opposite Holland Lop: Brennan Dailey
Best of Breed Dutch: Greyson Hathway
Best of Breed Mini Rex: Gabe Johnson
Best Opposite Mini Rex: Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Pet: Laura Bagley
Reserve Champion Pet: Maddie Smith
Best of Show: Gabe Johnson, Mini Rex
GOAT SHOW
Master Showman: Ginny Savage
Reserve Master Showman: Maddie Smith
Grand Champion Nubian: Ginny Savage
Reserve Champion Nubian: Ginny Savage
Grand Champion LaMancha: Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Grade: Kaytlin Cottrell
Reserve Champion Grade: Melina Everetts
Best of Show Dairy Goat: Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Boer: Morgan Scofield
Reserve Champion Boer: Morgan Scofield
Grand Champion Market Kid: Taryn Burgess
Reserve Champion Market Kid: Kimber-Lyn Dolbear
Grand Champion Meat Goat: Brianna Chase
Reserve Champion Meat Goat: Brianna Hawley
Best of Show Meat Goat: Jayden Sanders
GYMKHANA SHOW
Senior High Point Champion: Laura Bagley
Senior High Point Reserve Champion: Kate Livingston
Novice High Point Champion: Zoe Zeigler
Walk Trot High Point Champion: Keziah Catlin
Lead Line High Point Champion: Avery Ziegler
Mini Senior High Point Champion: Brenna Hathway
Mini Junior High Point Champion: Maddie Smith
In Hand High Point Champion: Melina Everetts
In Hand High Point Reserve Champion: Taryn Burgess
DRIVING AND MINI SHOW
Driving High Point Champion: Taryn Burgess
Mini Senior High Point Champion: Brenna Hathway
Mini Junior High Point Champion: Zoe Zeigler
Mini Junior High Point Reserve Champion: Maddie Smith
Mini Novice High Point Champion: Taryn Burgess
Lead Line Mini High Point Champion: Avery Zeigler
DOG SHOW
Grooming and Handling A: Alivia Sitler
Grooming and Handling B: Maddie Smith
Obedience A: Zoe Zeigler
Obedience B: Maddie Smith
Obedience C: Laura Bagley
Rally A: Alivia Sitler
Rally B: Brianna Chase and Laura Bagley
POULTRY SHOW
Grand Champion Showman: Xavier Burch
Reserve Champion Showman: Laura Bagley
Grand Champion American: Avery Zeigler
Reserve Champion American: James Smith
Grand Champion Continental: Xavier Burch
Reserve Champion Continental: Xavier Burch
Grand Champion Other Standard: Zoe Zeigler
Reserve Champion Other Standard: Avery Zeigler
Grand Champion Other Non-Standard: Laura Bagley
Reserve Champion Other Non-Standard: Laura Bagley
Grand Champion Goose: Xavier Burch
Best of Show: Avery Zeigler
Dairy Cattle Show
Master Showman: Gabe Johnson
Reserve Master Showman: Kaytlin Cottrell
Grand Champion Holstein: Gabe Johnson
Reserve Champion Holstein: Gabe Johnson
Best of Show: Gabe Johnson
BEEF SHOW
Grand Champion Showman: Jayden Sanders
Grand Champion Market Steer: Jayden Sanders
Best of Show: Jayden Sanders
Best Decorated Stall: Brenna Hathway and Zoe Ziegler
Youth also entered projects in the Exhibit Hall, entering a total of 225 projects. Best of Show was awarded to Kaytlin Cottrell’s painting of a steer.
The following youth were chosen to send their projects to The Great New York State Fair: Greyson Hathway, Xavier B., Alex Cornell, Avery Zeigler, Emilie Thomas, Brenna Hathway, Lizzie Lilyea, Zoe Zeigler, Maddie Smith, and Alex Hoffman. Others selected to display their projects at the State Fair include Audrey Hoffman, Caiden DeMarco, James Smith, Charlotte Sabins, Abbie Sabins, Patrick Cornell and Dayvid Cornell.
For more information about 4-H in Yates County, contact the Extension at (315) 536-5123 or visit http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth.
