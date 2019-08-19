PENN YAN — The 2019 Yates County Fair took place in July at the Yates County Fairgrounds.

Yates County 4-H youth exhibited rabbits, poultry, horses, dairy and beef cattle, dogs, goats, and pets. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County volunteers assisted throughout the week.

In the 4-H animal science barns, 28 youth exhibitors showcased a total of 143 4-H animals.

PET SHOW

Grand Champion Pet: Greyson Hathway

Reserve Champion Pet: Avery Zeigler

Rabbit Show

Master Showman: Brennan Dailey

Reserve Master Showman: Laura Bagley

Best of Breed Holland Lop: Brenna Hathway

Best Opposite Holland Lop: Brennan Dailey

Best of Breed Dutch: Greyson Hathway

Best of Breed Mini Rex: Gabe Johnson

Best Opposite Mini Rex: Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Pet: Laura Bagley

Reserve Champion Pet: Maddie Smith

Best of Show: Gabe Johnson, Mini Rex

GOAT SHOW

Master Showman: Ginny Savage

Reserve Master Showman: Maddie Smith

Grand Champion Nubian: Ginny Savage

Reserve Champion Nubian: Ginny Savage

Grand Champion LaMancha: Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Grade: Kaytlin Cottrell

Reserve Champion Grade: Melina Everetts

Best of Show Dairy Goat: Ginny Savage

Grand Champion Boer: Morgan Scofield

Reserve Champion Boer: Morgan Scofield

Grand Champion Market Kid: Taryn Burgess

Reserve Champion Market Kid: Kimber-Lyn Dolbear

Grand Champion Meat Goat: Brianna Chase

Reserve Champion Meat Goat: Brianna Hawley

Best of Show Meat Goat: Jayden Sanders

GYMKHANA SHOW

Senior High Point Champion: Laura Bagley

Senior High Point Reserve Champion: Kate Livingston

Novice High Point Champion: Zoe Zeigler

Walk Trot High Point Champion: Keziah Catlin

Lead Line High Point Champion: Avery Ziegler

Mini Senior High Point Champion: Brenna Hathway

Mini Junior High Point Champion: Maddie Smith

In Hand High Point Champion: Melina Everetts

In Hand High Point Reserve Champion: Taryn Burgess

DRIVING AND MINI SHOW

Driving High Point Champion: Taryn Burgess

Mini Senior High Point Champion: Brenna Hathway

Mini Junior High Point Champion: Zoe Zeigler

Mini Junior High Point Reserve Champion: Maddie Smith

Mini Novice High Point Champion: Taryn Burgess

Lead Line Mini High Point Champion: Avery Zeigler

DOG SHOW

Grooming and Handling A: Alivia Sitler

Grooming and Handling B: Maddie Smith

Obedience A: Zoe Zeigler

Obedience B: Maddie Smith

Obedience C: Laura Bagley

Rally A: Alivia Sitler

Rally B: Brianna Chase and Laura Bagley

POULTRY SHOW

Grand Champion Showman: Xavier Burch

Reserve Champion Showman: Laura Bagley

Grand Champion American: Avery Zeigler

Reserve Champion American: James Smith

Grand Champion Continental: Xavier Burch

Reserve Champion Continental: Xavier Burch

Grand Champion Other Standard: Zoe Zeigler

Reserve Champion Other Standard: Avery Zeigler

Grand Champion Other Non-Standard: Laura Bagley

Reserve Champion Other Non-Standard: Laura Bagley

Grand Champion Goose: Xavier Burch

Best of Show: Avery Zeigler

Dairy Cattle Show

Master Showman: Gabe Johnson

Reserve Master Showman: Kaytlin Cottrell

Grand Champion Holstein: Gabe Johnson

Reserve Champion Holstein: Gabe Johnson

Best of Show: Gabe Johnson

BEEF SHOW

Grand Champion Showman: Jayden Sanders

Grand Champion Market Steer: Jayden Sanders

Best of Show: Jayden Sanders

Best Decorated Stall: Brenna Hathway and Zoe Ziegler

Youth also entered projects in the Exhibit Hall, entering a total of 225 projects. Best of Show was awarded to Kaytlin Cottrell’s painting of a steer.

The following youth were chosen to send their projects to The Great New York State Fair: Greyson Hathway, Xavier B., Alex Cornell, Avery Zeigler, Emilie Thomas, Brenna Hathway, Lizzie Lilyea, Zoe Zeigler, Maddie Smith, and Alex Hoffman. Others selected to display their projects at the State Fair include Audrey Hoffman, Caiden DeMarco, James Smith, Charlotte Sabins, Abbie Sabins, Patrick Cornell and Dayvid Cornell.

For more information about 4-H in Yates County, contact the Extension at (315) 536-5123 or visit http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth.

