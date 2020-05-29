CANANDAIGUA — The community is invited to celebrate Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County’s newest homeowner, Elizabeth Malanga and her children, Devin and Kionna in a virtual format.
Anyone can view the dedication at this link at any time: https://ontariohabitat.org/virtual-dedication/.
The dedication includes a message from Ontario Habitat’s Executive Director, Nash Bock, photos of the family, the build, and some of the volunteers who helped with the build. It has a letter from homeowner Elizabeth, and a letter from her family partner, Bob Gleason.
There are videos: A tour of the home, and presentations of the hammer and bible presentations, made by construction manager Steve Pettrone and chair of the Homeowner Services Committee Henny O’Connor. Also included are pictures of quilts made for the family and Gift in Kind (gifts from national and local vendors) contributions.
There is also a section for friends, family, and well-wishers to leave a congratulatory message for Elizabeth and her family.
Habitat’s path to homeownership is a unique process that helps ensure the long-term success of our homebuyers. We work closely with you every step of the way, offering hands on experiences in construction and home maintenance, as well as workshops in personal finance, mortgages, and related topics. Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County continues to serve families during this time.
To learn about the actions we’re taking, or to donate to our Home Together Fund, visit this link: https://ontariohabitat.org/donate/home-together-fund/.