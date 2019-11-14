CANANDAIGUA — Join Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County for a home dedication at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 66 Foster St.
An Open House will be held prior to dedication from 1 to 2 p.m., with homeowner Amanda and her daughters Hanna and Abigail.
Habitat representatives will be able to answer any questions about how to apply for homeownership.
Habitat’s path to homeownership helps ensure the long-term success of homebuyers. Habitat works closely with partners every step of the way, offering hands-on experiences in construction and home maintenance, as well as workshops in personal finance, mortgages, and related topics.
For more information, call (585) 396-3600 or visit OntarioHabitat.org.