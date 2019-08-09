CANANDAIGUA — Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County and Marshall Exteriors are hosting a block party to celebrate the construction of a new home on Saltonstall Street (between Center and Pleasant streets).
The home is the third house to be built by Habitat within the Saltonstall/Foster neighborhood. Neighbors and community members are invited to the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. This family friendly event will include free food, free raffles, games and a kid’s basketball shootout contest — with two grand-prize winners receiving a basketball hoop delivered to their home.
Representatives from Habitat will also be available to talk about their programs and services which include not only affordable homeownership, but also exterior home repair services, wheelchair accessible ramps, and financial coaching.
The block party will coincide with the final day of Habitat’s Blitz Week. Throughout the week volunteers will be working alongside Habitat’s future homebuyers to raise the walls and trusses for a new home on Saltonstall Street. Then on Saturday, during the block party, the team from Marshall Exteriors will donate their time to install the roof while the community may watch from the street.
Work on the Saltonstall Street home will continue through summer and fall, with completion anticipated by the end of the year.
For more information on how you can support the local efforts of Habitat for Humanity by donating or volunteering, visit www.OntarioHabitat.org.
