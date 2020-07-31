CANANDAIGUA — Through the international Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign, Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County is raising funds to support more families who need access to the opportunities that an affordable home provides.
“The coronavirus has underscored, perhaps more than ever before, the critical importance of having a decent home. For those of us blessed with a secure roof over our heads, weathering this pandemic may seem like an inconvenience. But for too many in our community — those who have no shelter or live in unsafe or overcrowded conditions — staying home to stay safe is not just inconvenient, it is impossible,” said Nash Bock, executive director.
This campaign to spread positivity is happening in conjunction with the Home Together Fund Campaign. Funds raised will go toward:
• Offering mortgage relief and access to other resources for our Habitat homeowners that may be facing economic hardship.
• Deploying ReStore trucks to support direct service community partners through distribution of food and other essential items.
• Coordinating virtual closings with lawyers and lenders to ensure our partner families can achieve their dream of owning an affordable home, even as we remain socially distanced. One closing has already been processed, and one more is in the works.
• Keep Habitat’s builds moving forward as quickly and as safely as possible so that more Ontario County families can have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home.
The Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign is a unique opportunity for Habitat organizations all around the world to unite as a global network to galvanize communities and emerge from this crisis stronger together. The campaign will feature Habitat doing what it does best: building security and stability, building back the economy, reconnecting communities, and creating hope.
“Habitat for Humanity is needed now more than ever,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “The world was already experiencing a housing crisis long before COVID-19. The pandemic has only made our work more urgent. Our neighbors need our help to build back, and we need your support as we work toward a world where everyone has a safe, decent and affordable place to live.”
More details about Habitat’s Homes, Communities, Hope + You (Home Together Fund) campaign is available at https://ontariohabitat.org/donate/home-together-fund/.