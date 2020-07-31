Two Finger Lakes area organizations are among those that received funding through a fourth round of COVID-19 Response Grants from the Golisano Foundation, totaling $229,500.
The grants will assist organizations with urgent needs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. This round of grants brings the Foundation’s total COVID-19 Response Grant funding $1,337,300.
Cobblestone Arts Center will receive $20,000 and Happiness House will receive $31,000
Ann Costello, Executive Director of the Foundation said, “While agencies, clients, and families are growing weary of the COVID-19 restrictions, they certainly understand the importance of maintaining precautions according to NYS guidelines as some programs and activities begin to reopen. Providers continue to do a remarkable job of keeping participants engaged and connected in these challenging times.”
Now through the end of October, the Foundation is redirecting approximately $2 million in grant funding to assist organizations in Western New York and Southwest Florida due to the coronavirus crisis. Grants may help cover items such as short-term operating expenses for essential programs, safety net, and specialty services; the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies/equipment; new technology and technical assistance for virtual commuting and telemedicine; cleaning supplies for health and hygiene; efforts to ensure safe distancing in group homes and facilities among others.
For more information, visit GolisanoFoundation.org.