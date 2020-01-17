OSWEGO — Applications are being accepted for music performers for the 2020 Oswego Harborfest, scheduled for July 23-26 at a variety of venues throughout the city.
Each year more than 30 music performances provide high quality entertainment for tens of thousands festival-goers. The tradition continues as entertainers and performers, are invited to apply to be a part of this sensational annual event.
For information and an application, log on to the Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com), under the “Applications” tab, or pick up an official application form at the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday
There is no application fee, but a clearly labeled CD and press kit or three (3) songs in MP3 format and a press kit must accompany each application. Applications must be submitted with all the necessary information to the Harborfest office no later than Jan. 21.
Selected performers will be posted at www.oswegoharborfest.com.
For more information, contact the Harborfest office at (315) 343-6858.