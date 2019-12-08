NEWARK — Russ Harris, president of the Newark Central School District Board of Education, received the 2019 Alex Eligh Service Award at the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce’s 49th annual awards dinner at the Newark Elks Club.
The award is given annually in memory of Eligh, who was executive director of the Newark Community Center for 27 years. AECC Director Mike Muscolino recalled the Community Center was re-named in Eligh’s memory in the mid-80s. He also said it is befitting that the Chamber Service Award each year is now given in Eligh’s memory because of his outstanding service to the community.
Harris served on the Board of Education from 1993 until 2003 and was re-elected to a fourth-three-year term on the BOE in May 2014 after he retired from his job in the IT Department of the Wayne Central School District where he worked from 1999 until 2014. He was re-elected to a fifth, three-year term on the BOE in May of 2017 and is serving as BOE president for the fourth consecutive year. Harris served as BOE vice-president in 2015-16.
He is vice president of the Four-County School Boards Association.
For the last five years he has served as Newark Rotary’s Youth Exchange officer and also is Rotary’s District 7120 Denmark Youth Exchange Officer.
Harris is serving his second term on the Newark Public Library Board.
He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Drumlins Radio Club and is the lead volunteer examiner for Amateur Radio FCC testing group in Ontario and Wayne counties. He is an American Radio Relay League Volunteer Instructor and a member of Wayne and Ontario County RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services) affiliated with county and state divisions of Homeland Security. He is a member of MARS (Military Auxiliary Radio System), a volunteer radio communications service for the Department of Defense and is a member SHARES, SHAred RESources, part of the Department of Homeland Security.
SHARES, MARS and RACES are high frequency radio programs that provide an additional means for users with a national security preparedness mission to communicate when landline and cellular communications are unavailable.