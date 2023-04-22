GGH Dialysis Unit offers pre-dialysis class April 27
Geneva — Geneva General Hospital’s Dialysis Unit will host a free Pre-Dialysis Education Class from 1-2 p.m. April 27.
The free class is offered the fourth Thursday of every month.
The class is for patients with kidney disease and a support person.
It’s designed to acquaint patients with kidney disease, treatment options, diet and adjusting to life with kidney disease. The goal of the class is for patients and their families to become familiar and comfortable with kidney disease and the potential options of renal replacement therapy.
The class is led by professionals working in nephrology and dialysis. Patients are encouraged to bring a support person to the class.
Registration is required. Attendees can register at flhealth.org/events or by calling 315-787-4580. Registrants must leave their name, phone number, and how many guests will be attending.
Geneva General Hospital to host blood drive April 28
Geneva — Geneva General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 in Conference Room A/B located on the basement level.
The Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Blood and platelet donations are critical to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
To schedule an appointment, contact Alicia at alicia.ensworth@flhealth.org; visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GENEVAHOSPITAL; or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).