JERUSALEM — On March 27, a steady stream of guests enjoyed craft beer, food, music and laughs for the “Heels Up ... Bottom’s Up” event at Abandon Brewing Co.
The event raised more than $20,000 to benefit a renovation project for the Unit 4 common space at the Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan. The event proceeds, combined with donations from individuals and businesses, as well as memorial and honorary gifts for Homestead residents, capped off the $100,000 campaign goal for the renovation.
The project is the brainchild of the family of Bill Struzzi, who was a resident of Unit 4 after being diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration, a form of dementia. Struzzi passed away at the Homestead in December 2019 at the age of 35. His family, which spent lots of time visiting him, conceived the project to honor Bill’s memory and the extraordinary care provided to him during his four-year stay in the unit.
The renovation will provide a secure, warm, home-like space for present and future residents and their visitors.
The event provided many fundraising opportunities for guests to support the project, including a lucky number drawing for the chance to win amazing gift baskets, a silent auction, five-minute massages, and the purchase of a “Brewers Package” that offered a signature beer glass with a drink coupon and three drawing tickets.
“We are deeply touched by the vision, dedication and leadership of Bill’s family to bring this project to fruition,” said Helen Kelley, director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, “and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of the local businesses and individuals, Finger Lakes Health employees and Foundation Board members who stepped up to donate fabulous items and gift certificates for our baskets and silent auction, and to all who made monetary gifts.”
Added Kelley: “The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of ensuring our long-term care residents and their loved ones benefit from a healing home environment and this outpouring of support for the project truly honors Bill’s legacy and validates our efforts.”
Megan Houppert, Struzzi’s sister, articulated the family’s sentiments in a statement posted on social media the day after the event at the brewery, writing:
“Yesterday we exceeded our goal of raising $100K for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation to benefit Unit 4 of the Homestead. The funds will be used to renovate the common area where the residents and their families spend most of their day.
“Billy lived on Unit 4 for over four years. At the end, my mom, sister and I moved into the unit to be together the last three days of his life. Watching someone die is indescribable, but watching the staff care for him showed me something I could have never seen if I wasn’t there.
“I often said that it felt like we were losing Billy slowly to FTD. But that staff could see past his deteriorating brain and failing body in a way my anger and grief wouldn’t allow at the time. They could still see the hilarious, charismatic magic that was Billy. Through their empathy and love I could see my full brother again for the first time in years.
“I’ve struggled to articulate this experience for over a year, so all I know is the gift the staff gave me those three days is worth more than $100K.
“Thank you to all who donated and thank you to our essential health care workers for loving our people.”