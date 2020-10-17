PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.
CT scanning, sometimes called CAT scanning, is a non-invasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
The ACR, which was founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.