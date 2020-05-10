ROCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic presents unique challenges for families impacted by dementia. Individuals living with dementia rely on family members and professional caregivers for basic activities of daily living across all settings — at homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
To address the needs of dementia caregivers during the outbreak, the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter is offering virtual programs and services accessible from any location via computer or mobile device.
Support Groups
1:30 p.m. May 11; 4 p.m. May 12; 3 p.m. May 13; 4 p.m. May 15; 11 a.m. May 18; 3 p.m. May 19; 6 p.m. May 20; 3:30 p.m. May 21; 1 p.m. May 22 and 26; 11 a.m., 2 and 3 p.m. May 27; noon, 1 and 6 p.m. May 28.
Education Programs
• Effective Communication Strategies
— 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 11
— 10:30 a.m. to noon May 13
— 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 19
— 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 26
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
— Noon to 1:30 p.m. May 12
— 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 14
— 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 19
— 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 21
— 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 27
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
— 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 12
— 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 18
— 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 29
• Dementia Conversations
— 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 15
— 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 22
— 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 28
• Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
— 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 28: 10
Each virtual program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others. To register for these programs and services and learn how to access them, call 1-800-272-3900. For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.
Visit alz.org/rochesterny or call 1-800-272-3900.