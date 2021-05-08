ROCHESTER — The Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter, will conduct a virtual Alzheimer’s community forum from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday for residents of Yates County.
The town hall-style meeting will provide education about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and provide a space for discussion about participants’ experiences and needs, as well as what supports may or may not be available in the community.
“According to the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report released in March, we know that more than 6 million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease,” said Amanda Drobnica, senior director of programs and services for the chapter. “That’s one in nine people within that age group. Add in the 11 million individuals who provide unpaid care to them, and the community of those impacted continues to expand. These people, and their families and friends need support.”
The goals of community forums nationwide include listening to the experiences of the community related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias, identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities, and elevating awareness of Alzheimer’s Association programs and services.
“We have held several successful Alzheimer’s Community Forums in person and virtually across the region,” Drobnica said. “While all the forums had different feedback based on their unique community, we heard overarching community needs like more education and awareness about the disease. We really want to hear what the Yates County community thinks about diagnosis, education and resources.”
Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, elected representatives and government officials, faith leaders, education leaders, healthcare practitioners and volunteer leaders, among many others, all invited to attend.
The event is free. Register at 1-800-272-3900 or at alz.org/rochesterny.