PENN YAN — The annual AMBA blood-screening program is being sponsored by the Hope Walk of Yates County, and it’s scheduled for 6-10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge, 301 E. Elm St.
The 35-test screening costs $40, along with a separate, $5 handling fee, to be paid by check or money order. Normally, these tests cost in the neighborhood of $200 to $250.
Optional tests include Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) $25.70; Thyroid (T4) $12.00; Colon Rectal Kit $20.00; Hemoglobin A1C $12.00; Vitamin D $25.00; and Cardio CRP $27.00.
A physician’s permission for all tests may be necessary, so check with your doctor.
For an appointment, call AMBA 1-800-234-8888 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Participants will need to provide their doctor’s name and address when making an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but all participants must prepare for the test with a 13-hour fast and a written order from your physician, if necessary.
Proceeds from the screening will go to the Hope Walk of Yates County.
For more health information about the test, visit questdiagnostics.com.
For more local information about the event http://hopewalkofyatescounty.org/hope-walk-of-yates-county-events-calendar.html.