GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Conference Room A/B on the basement level of the hospital.
Donors will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice when they donate blood in October.
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis — its worst shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
To schedule an appointment, contact Alicia at alicia.ensworth@flhealth.org or visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GENEVAHOSPITAL.
You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).