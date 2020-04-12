AUBURN — The Auburn Community Hospital Foundation has established a new fund to support front-line employees. These ACH Heroes are tirelessly caring for patients and actively preparing for the days ahead so that the community is ready for this pandemic.
All of the employees in the hospital, nursing home, and physician practices are working long days and evenings away from their families. They often don’t have the time to grocery shop, run errands, or do the daily things that most take for granted.
This fund will support ACH healthcare employees and staff by purchasing gift cards for food and other everyday necessities.
By contributing to this fund, the Central New York and Finger Lakes community can provide direct support to those working on the front lines of this pandemic.
Donations can be made online at https://auburnhospital.org/giving/make-a-donation/ or made payable via check or money order to The Auburn Community Hospital Foundation. Attention ACH Heroes.