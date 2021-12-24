CANANDAIGUA – The Birthing Center at UR Medicine F.F. Thompson Hospital was recognized recently in U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural edition of Best Hospitals for Maternity.
“The Best Hospitals for Maternity evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies — not high-risk pregnancies — and at five different factors: scheduled early deliveries, C-section rates in low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and option for vaginal births after cesarean,” the report said. “Unique to U.S. News, participating hospital profiles also include a variety of relevant information on services and amenities, like private rooms, valet parking and availability of child birthing classes.”
Out of 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, U.S. News & World Report identified 237 for this distinction. For a full listing, visit 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Maternity.
More than 700 babies were delivered at Thompson in 2020. Its Birthing Center also is recognized by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for Maternity Care designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.