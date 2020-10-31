The American Red Cross has scheduled blood donation opportunities in the area for November:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 330 Eastern Blvd.
Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 330 Eastern Blvd.
Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, 4285 Route 21.
Nov. 16, 2-7 p.m. at Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Rd.
Clifton Springs
Nov. 6, 12-5 p.m. at the Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall St.
Geneva
Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. at Finger Lakes Medical Associates, 200 North St.
Nov. 17, 1-7 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place.
Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St.
Hall
Nov. 2, 2-6:30 p.m. at Hall Fire Hall, 4890 Route 14A.
Naples
Nov. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Naples Fire Hall, 2 Race St.
Phelps
Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phelps Fire Department, 77 Ontario St.
Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Phelps Fire Department, 77 Ontario St.
Nov. 25, 2-6:30 p.m. at Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457, 1346 Route 96.
Rushville
Nov. 24, 2-6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St.
Shortsville
Nov. 18, 1-6 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St.
Victor
Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Victor Fire Hall, 34 Maple Ave.
Nov. 11, 1:30-6:15 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 888 Victor-Egypt Road.
SENECA COUNTY
Seneca Falls
Nov. 4, 1-6 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, corner of Route 414 and Balsley Road.
WAYNE COUNTY
Arcadia
Nov. 25, 12-5 p.m. at Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road.
Lyons
Nov. 16, 2-6:30 p.m. at Lyons Community Center, 4 Manhattan St.
Marion
Nov. 17, American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Road.
Newark
Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St.
Nov. 16, 2-6:30 p.m. at August Mauer American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.
Nov. 23, 2-6:30 p.m. at August Mauer American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.
Walworth
Nov. 11, 2-7 p.m. at The Lodge at Ginegaw Park, 1 Lorraine Drive.
YATES COUNTY
Benton
Nov. 18, 2-6:30 p.m. at Benton Fire Department, 932 Route 14A.
Milo
Nov. 18, 12-6 p.m. at Himrod Fire Department, 3530 Himrod Road.
To see if you are eligible to give blood, visit redcrossblood.org.