The American Red Cross has scheduled blood donation opportunities in the area for November:

ONTARIO COUNTY

Canandaigua

Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 330 Eastern Blvd.

Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 330 Eastern Blvd.

Nov. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, 4285 Route 21.

Nov. 16, 2-7 p.m. at Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Rd.

Clifton Springs

Nov. 6, 12-5 p.m. at the Clifton Springs Fire Department, 39 Kendall St.

Geneva

Nov. 12, 12-5 p.m. at Finger Lakes Medical Associates, 200 North St.

Nov. 17, 1-7 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place.

Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St.

Hall

Nov. 2, 2-6:30 p.m. at Hall Fire Hall, 4890 Route 14A.

Naples

Nov. 9, 1-6 p.m. at Naples Fire Hall, 2 Race St.

Phelps

Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Phelps Fire Department, 77 Ontario St.

Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Phelps Fire Department, 77 Ontario St.

Nov. 25, 2-6:30 p.m. at Seeley B. Parish American Legion Post 457, 1346 Route 96.

Rushville

Nov. 24, 2-6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St.

Shortsville

Nov. 18, 1-6 p.m. at St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St.

Victor

Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Victor Fire Hall, 34 Maple Ave.

Nov. 11, 1:30-6:15 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 888 Victor-Egypt Road.

SENECA COUNTY

Seneca Falls

Nov. 4, 1-6 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, corner of Route 414 and Balsley Road.

WAYNE COUNTY

Arcadia

Nov. 25, 12-5 p.m. at Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department, 6416 Silver Hill Road.

Lyons

Nov. 16, 2-6:30 p.m. at Lyons Community Center, 4 Manhattan St.

Marion

Nov. 17, American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Road.

Newark

Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St.

Nov. 16, 2-6:30 p.m. at August Mauer American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.

Nov. 23, 2-6:30 p.m. at August Mauer American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.

Walworth

Nov. 11, 2-7 p.m. at The Lodge at Ginegaw Park, 1 Lorraine Drive.

YATES COUNTY

Benton

Nov. 18, 2-6:30 p.m. at Benton Fire Department, 932 Route 14A.

Milo

Nov. 18, 12-6 p.m. at Himrod Fire Department, 3530 Himrod Road.

To see if you are eligible to give blood, visit redcrossblood.org.

