Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives also are essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter.
To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Times‘ four-county readership area:
CAYUGA COUNTY
Aurelius
• Sept. 25, 1-5 p.m. at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road.
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
• Sept. 22, 1-7 p.m. at Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road.
Geneva
• Sept. 22, 1-7 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of Geneva, 24 Park Place.
• Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St.
Phelps
• Sept. 30, 2-6:30 p.m. at United Church of Phelps, 58 Main St., Phelps.
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons
• Sept. 16, 2-6:30 p.m. at Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St.
Marion
• Sept. 15, 2-7 p.m. at American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Road.
Newark
• Sept. 21, 2-6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St.
Ontario
• Sept. 18, 2-7 p.m. at Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road.
Sodus
• Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Peake Chrysler, 6551 Pratt Road.
Walworth
• Sept. 16, 2-7 p.m. at Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St.
YATES COUNTY
Benton
• Sept. 16, 2-7 p.m., Benton Fire Department, 932 Route 14A.
Branchport
• Sept. 17, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Branchport Fire Department, 3686 Route 54A.
Himrod
• Sept. 16, Noon to 6 p.m., Himrod Fire Department, 3530 Himrod Road.
Penn Yan
• Sept. 23, 1-6 p.m., Yates Community Center, 467 Main St.
Rushville
• Sept. 22, 2-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 26 N. Main St.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
In most states, individuals who are at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.